CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

