CUE Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $321.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $83,947.72 and $321.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.02 or 0.00028406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

