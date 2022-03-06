Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

