Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $800,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 421.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

