Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,406 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

