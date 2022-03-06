Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

NYSE:CPK opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

