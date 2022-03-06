Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.88.

Several research firms have commented on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

