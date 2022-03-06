Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,700 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.