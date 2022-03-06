Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 11,112 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $27.19 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $993.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

