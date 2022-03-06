CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

CubeSmart stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

