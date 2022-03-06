Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 55.4% in February

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.68 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

