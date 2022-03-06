Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CCI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.10. 1,741,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

