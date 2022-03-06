Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $12,581,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in H&R Block by 368.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 413,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

