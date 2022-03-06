Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.