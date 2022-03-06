Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

