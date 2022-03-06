Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 98,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.