Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

