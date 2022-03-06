Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 80,591 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

WU opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

