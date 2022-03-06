Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

