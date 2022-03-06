Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

