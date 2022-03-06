Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COIHY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

