Critical Comparison: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Simmons First National and American National Bankshares are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simmons First National and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.61 $271.16 million $2.47 11.22 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.46 $43.53 million $4.01 9.36

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18% American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

