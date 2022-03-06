Critical Comparison: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paramount Global and Phoenix New Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.77 $4.54 billion $6.91 4.93 Phoenix New Media $185.26 million 0.27 $58.29 million $0.59 1.15

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Phoenix New Media 25.91% 17.78% 10.94%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Phoenix New Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

