Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 69,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

