Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.