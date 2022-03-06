Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CPG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,307,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 284,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

