Credit Suisse Group Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $24.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Repay by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

