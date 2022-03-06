Credit Suisse Group Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$5.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

K stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

