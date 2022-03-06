Credit Suisse Group Boosts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $63.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

