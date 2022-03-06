Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Costamare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

