Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 2,439,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,273,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.
About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.