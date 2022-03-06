Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 2,439,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,273,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

