Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $108.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $531.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $537.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $596.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories stock remained flat at $$27.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,042. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

