Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

