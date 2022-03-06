Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $36,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,077 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.