Contrasting MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

MeiraGTx and Aziyo Biologics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.72%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 38.68 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -7.36 Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.39 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -3.04

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03% Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48%

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

