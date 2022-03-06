Contrasting Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inuvo alerts:

20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inuvo and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.52%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -13.35% -21.79% -16.73% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $44.64 million 1.18 -$7.30 million ($0.07) -6.36 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.67 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Inuvo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Summary

Inuvo beats SurgePays on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About SurgePays (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.