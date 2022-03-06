Contrasting Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) & Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardax and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 7 0 2.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $151.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biohaven Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Cardax.

Risk & Volatility

Cardax has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical -182.19% N/A -83.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.22 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.11 Biohaven Pharmaceutical $462.51 million 17.25 -$846.59 million ($13.08) -8.65

Cardax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical beats Cardax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

