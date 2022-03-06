Contrasting BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 25.35 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.20

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BuzzFeed and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Ayro (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.