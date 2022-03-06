Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,754,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

