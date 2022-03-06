CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CONMED by 44.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

