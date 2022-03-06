Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMP opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

