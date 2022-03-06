Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CWBC opened at $13.69 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

