Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

