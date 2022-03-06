Comerica Bank Sells 8,486 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

