Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

REZI stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

