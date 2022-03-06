Comerica Bank Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

