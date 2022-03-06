Comerica Bank Has $4.10 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $104.11 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

