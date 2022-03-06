Comerica Bank Has $4.01 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.73. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

