Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.