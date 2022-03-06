Comerica Bank Acquires 3,326 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

